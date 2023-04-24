Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

