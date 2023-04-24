Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Real Matters Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.64 million.

