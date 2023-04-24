Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2025 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $338.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.60 and a 200 day moving average of $282.20. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

