Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

