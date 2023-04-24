Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

