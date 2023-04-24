Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $212.42 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $359.57. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.10.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.