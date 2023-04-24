Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Everi stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Everi by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

