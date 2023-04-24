Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $78.84 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

