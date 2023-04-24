Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $67.44 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.