Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
EXAS opened at $67.44 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.