Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $72.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

