Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $67.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.