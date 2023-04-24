Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.61.
Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.88.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
