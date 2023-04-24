Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 308,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

