F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $134.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $203.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

