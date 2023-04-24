Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $278.03 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.15.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

