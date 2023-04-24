Financial Analysis: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 28.05 -$3.88 million $0.01 1.10 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -2.22

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than True Drinks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for True Drinks and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 575.11%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than True Drinks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

True Drinks beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

