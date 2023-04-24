Financial Contrast: Charlie’s (CHUC) and The Competition

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 8.40% 69.27% 25.33% Charlie’s Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 210 563 808 43 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.34%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million $4.81 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $266.77 million -$99.45 million -5.97

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

