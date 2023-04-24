Financial Review: American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) versus Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Franchise Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group -1.56% 23.28% 3.87% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

53.8% of Franchise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Franchise Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franchise Group and American Acquisition Opportunity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.65%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franchise Group and American Acquisition Opportunity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $4.40 billion 0.22 -$68.57 million ($1.98) -14.03 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franchise Group.

Summary

Franchise Group beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Delaware, OH.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

