FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives $16.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

