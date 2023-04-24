First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $14.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

