First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,035.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $795.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,091.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

