First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

AG opened at $7.17 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

