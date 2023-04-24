First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

