First Solar, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.52.

First Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $216.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.40 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $221.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

