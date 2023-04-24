First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $23.40.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 18.09%.
Institutional Trading of First United
First United Company Profile
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First United (FUNC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.