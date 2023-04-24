First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $23.40.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First United by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

