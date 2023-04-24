Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMCXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of FMCXF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

