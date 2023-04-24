Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,800 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.