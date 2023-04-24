Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

