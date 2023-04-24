Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

