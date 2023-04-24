Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 400 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.7 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.