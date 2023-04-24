Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

RCL stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

