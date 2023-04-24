Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

