Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.