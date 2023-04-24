Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $227.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

