Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.