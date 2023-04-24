Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $64.80 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

