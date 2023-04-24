Forsta AP Fonden Buys 112,300 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

