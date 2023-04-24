Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,900 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 238.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after buying an additional 178,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $217.40.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.