Forsta AP Fonden Buys 61,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 61,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

