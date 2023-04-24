Forsta AP Fonden Buys 8,600 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.33 on Monday.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

