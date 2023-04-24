Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 143,200 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

HST stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

