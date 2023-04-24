Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 143,200 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

