Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,546,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.