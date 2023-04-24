Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $55,836,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

