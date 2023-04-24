Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
