Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

