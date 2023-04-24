Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

