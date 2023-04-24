Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Snap by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,317,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,791 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snap by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 293,043 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.01 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.



