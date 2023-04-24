Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 238.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after buying an additional 178,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $217.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

