Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $216.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $259.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

